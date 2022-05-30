Lifeguards respond to swimmer in distress off Pismo Beach Pier

A swimmer made it safely back to shore Monday after lifeguards were called for a water rescue just off the Pismo Beach Pier on Memorial Day.
The call came in at about 11:25 a.m.
According to CAL FIRE SLO, a swimmer tried to hold onto a pier piling after becoming tired. When a couple of lifeguards swam out to help the person, a large wave washed all three away.
It took about 15 minutes of swimming but everyone was able to get back to shore safely and no medical treatment was needed.
Swimmer in distress at Pismo Pier has been assisted back to shore. Remember to swim with a buddy and be safe this holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/0zMPBJhd6e— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 30, 2022