Lifeguards respond to swimmer in distress off Pismo Beach Pier

KSBY
First responders at the scene of a water rescue at the Pismo Beach Pier on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022.
Posted at 12:13 PM, May 30, 2022
A swimmer made it safely back to shore Monday after lifeguards were called for a water rescue just off the Pismo Beach Pier on Memorial Day.

The call came in at about 11:25 a.m.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, a swimmer tried to hold onto a pier piling after becoming tired. When a couple of lifeguards swam out to help the person, a large wave washed all three away.

It took about 15 minutes of swimming but everyone was able to get back to shore safely and no medical treatment was needed.

