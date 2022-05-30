Lifeguards respond to swimmer in distress off Pismo Beach Pier

A swimmer made it safely back to shore Monday after lifeguards were called for a water rescue just off the Pismo Beach Pier on Memorial Day.

The call came in at about 11:25 a.m.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, a swimmer tried to hold onto a pier piling after becoming tired. When a couple of lifeguards swam out to help the person, a large wave washed all three away.

It took about 15 minutes of swimming but everyone was able to get back to shore safely and no medical treatment was needed.