Lifeguards, swim instructors and support staff needed in Paso Robles

The City of Paso Robles is hiring seasonal staff for their 2021 Summer Aquatics Programs.

Several positions are available at both of the City's pools, including Lifeguards/Swim Instructors, Assistant Pool Managers and Pool Office Assistants.

The application deadline is April 12, 2021.

"We're so excited that we're able to offer swim lessons, aquafit classes, and lap swimming this summer; due to current restrictions, we will not be providing public swim this year." said Recreation Manager, Lynda Plescia.

City officials say they plan to open both pools Monday through Friday, June 21st through August 13.

The City will also offer two Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Courses. The first session will run April 5 through 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The second session will run April 9 through 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Both classes will be held at Paso Robles Municipal Pool and cost $100. For more information on these courses call Recreation Services at (805) 237-3987 or email.

Complete job descriptions and applications can be found on this website.