Light at Sensorio announces tickets now on sale thru Jan. 2024

Sensorio, the Central California location dedicated to the intersection of art, technology, and nature, has announced that tickets through Jan. 6, 2024, are now available for purchase.

The exhibit has recently expanded its Field of Light by Bruce Munro, creating a field now featuring 100,000 stemmed spheres lit by fiber optics which gently illuminate the landscape in subtle blooms of morphing color – making it the world’s largest Field of Light installation.

Guests can also stroll through a second adjacent work by Munro, Light Towers, featuring 69 towers composed of more than 17,000 wine bottles, illuminated with glowing optic fibers whose colors evolve to an ethereal musical score, it pays tribute to Sensorio’s Wine Country setting.

Sensorio is located at 4380 Highway 46 East, in Paso Robles.