'Light at Sensorio' exhibit to remain open through Jan. 2022

Sensorio's Field of Light in Paso Robles will remain open through the end of the year.

The outdoor art exhibit "Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio" is now scheduled until Jan. 2, 2022.

The exhibition includes Field of Light, the 15-acre installation of more than 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by multi-colored fiber-optics, as well as the newer Light Towers, which features 69 towers made of more than 17,000 wine bottles illuminated by fiber-optics set to a custom musical score.

The exhibit reopened in April after being closed due to the pandemic, and Sensorio officials say it's been sold out weeks in advance.

Tickets are available for timed entry on Thursday to Sunday evenings. Entry also includes live entertainment by local musicians and food and beverages are available for purchase.

Visit SensorioPaso.com for more information.