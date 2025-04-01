Lillian Larsen Elementary students receive books donated by viewers

Students at Lillian Larsen Elementary in San Miguel are diving into a week of excitement as they shop for their next favorite books at the Scholastic Book Fair.

Thanks to generous donations from viewers through the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, the Scripps Howard Fund has partnered with Scholastic to provide books to young readers across the Central Coast.

During Monday’s event, Senior Reporter Shannon MacNeil caught up with some dual immersion transitional kindergarten students who eagerly browsed the selection. Student Evelyn says sometimes you can judge a book by its cover. “I talked to Sienna because she picked a good book, and I told her, ‘That looks pretty.’ She said, ‘Thank you, yours looks pretty, too'!”

The book fair ensures each student can take home seven books, totaling 3,304 books distributed to the school. A lot of the children selected titles based on their personal interests and family reading habits. Matias picked a book about sharks, hoping to read with his brother, and Ares chose a dinosaur book, sharing, "My brother likes dinosaurs, and I like dinosaurs too."

For these young readers, the excitement doesn’t stop at school, it extends to their homes where they look forward to sharing stories with their loved ones. "I like to read with mom and dad," said Austin.