Limited services at Santa Barbara's Central Library due to construction

Due to construction projects, Santa Barbara Public Library will have limited services at Central Library beginning Monday through March 13.

Asbestos abatement will be conducted as part of the new ADA elevator construction and for the health and safety of staff and patrons, the main library will be inaccessible. Limited services will be available in the Faulkner Gallery.

Reserved items that are not picked up by the end of the business day Saturday, March 4, will be relocated to the Faulkner Gallery. A limited number of materials will also be available for browsing. Library staff will be on hand to check out materials and assist with library accounts during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday of this week.

No story times will take place in Faulkner Gallery during this time period. Instead, Central Library’s early literacy programs have been relocated to Alameda Park. The Faulkner Galleries will be open and available for viewing of art during Central Library’s normal open hours, with the exception of scheduled room rentals.

Library services such as computer use, printing, microfilm access, and reference assistance will not be available during this time.