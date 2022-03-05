Line out the door as Jay Bird's Nashville Hot Chicken opens in San Luis Obispo

Jay Bird's Nashville Hot Chicken is the latest business to open its doors in the San Luis Obispo Public Market.

The restaurant's opening has been long-awaited since their announcement of moving into the market in September last year.

Jay Bird's was founded in May 2019 and rose to popularity for its chicken sandwiches.

The restaurant was mentioned in the "Top 50 Fried Chicken Sandwiches in California" at number 12. The menu offers a variety of chicken sandwiches, as well as chicken tenders, blazin' fries, and their chicken and waffle combo.

Guests at the restaurant have their choice of entrée with options like the "Mac Daddy" - a chicken sandwich with mac n' cheese, and comeback sauce - or the bone-in options with your choice of light or dark meat. Then the guests choose their level of spice, offering five levels of spice ranging from "Plain Jay" to "Fire" which is described as reaper hot. Finally, the guests complete their meal with a choice of side and house-made sauces.

KSBY showed up to opening day and the line was out the door.

"We're excited for this, it's been a while we've been working with the public marketplace for the last four months you know so finally today has come and we're very excited you know, a long line everybody seems happy," said Franco Waters, Jay Bird's restaurant manager.

Jay Bird's has six locations in California.