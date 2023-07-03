Line out the door for the sneaker expo in Santa Maria

The 2023 Sneaker and Culture Expo was held Sunday afternoon in Santa Maria at the Filipino community center.

The expo featured activities for kids, including free backpacks and free haircuts. There also was a video game tournament and barber battle This was the third event hosted by Demetris Stevenson.

Stevenson had this to say “This turnout has been fantastic. There was never a line out the door of any of my events. So far, this has had the most pre-sale tickets, so I can't be any happier with this turnout so far.”

You can stay up to date on the upcoming events in the sneaker community by following @drsneaks_805 on Instagram.