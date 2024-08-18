Lions Club members gather at Templeton Elementary School to plant fruit trees

In the community of Templeton, members of the Paso Robles and Templeton Lions Club gathered together to plant trees at the elementary school garden.

From 9:30 a.m. to noon, they planted a total of 16 dwarf fruit trees.

The purpose of this project is to allow both current and future students to get hands on experience with gardening.

"Our garden coordinator will be making sure that the children are checking on [the trees] and caring for them appropriately," said Krissy Lorz, a First Grade Teacher at Templeton Elementary.

For those interested in tracking the progress of the trees, the garden is located right off Old County Rd.