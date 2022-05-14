Watch
Liquid Gravity Brewing Co. to host Flippin' Out Skateboard Fundraiser

Posted at 10:04 AM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 13:04:08-04

Liquid Gravity Brewing Company is hosting an event to build skateboards for local youth on Saturday, May 14.

The brewing company is partnering with Skate Warehouse and Mercenary Canning Solutions for the Flippin' Out Skateboard Fundraiser.

Liquid Gravity Brewing Co. says the fundraiser aims to benefit San Luis Obispo County youth through CASA and CAPSLO.

Volunteers will build over 100 skateboards at Liquid Gravity Brewing Co. from 1 to 7 p.m.

The brewing company says all skateboards and helmets will be donated to CASA and CAPSLO for distribution to kids in their network.

Skate Warehouse will be at the event to help volunteers build the skateboards.

Liquid Gravity Brewing Co. says there will also be food available for purchase from Mee Heng Low and Zen Dog.

In addition, there will be live music throughout the event for participants to enjoy.

