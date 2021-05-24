Liquid Gravity Brewing Company hosts benefit concert for Det. Benedetti's family

Liquid Gravity Brewing Company in San Luis Obispo hosted a benefit concert Sunday to support the family of the fallen San Luis Obispo Police Detective, Luca Benedetti.

The 37-year-old was shot and killed on Monday, May 10 while serving a search warrant at a home on Camellia Court in San Luis Obispo.

Community members came out to show their support, enjoying live music from local bands and food from Dough Connection and Zen Dog.

The brewery also raffled gift packages donated by local businesses.

"A lot of local business were able to donate some packages for raffles so we will be raffling off a number of packages and donating all the money generated from that to Luca's family. We are also are donating 80% of the beer sales that we are going to sell in-house today to Luca's family as well," said the Brendan Gough, owner of Liquid Gravity Brewing Company.

The murder hornets, a band that performed at the benefit concert, is donating 100% of their check from the brewery to the Benedetti family.