Listening session held in Paso Robles to discuss reauthorization of U.S Farm Bill

The United States Farm Bill is up for reauthorization.

The bill is the single largest investment Congress makes to the food and agriculture industry.

Three members of the House of Agriculture Committee held a listening session in Paso Robles Tuesday to discuss the bill.

Congress relies on local producers and consumers for insight on what needs to be improved and added to the bill.

"We want to make sure our AG production, our farmers and our ranchers in California and here on the Central Coast have all the resources and tools they need to prosper," said 24th District Representative Salud Carbajal.

The bill is reauthorized every five years. It expires next September, so Congress has one year to work on the reauthorization.