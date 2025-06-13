Litter mates Sheep and Llama are looking for their forever homes

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week we have double the fun with farm pup litter mates, Sheep and Llama.

They were transferred from the county shelter to Woods Humane Society as a litter of nine, and they are now the only two left. At nearly 14 pounds at just nine weeks old these terrier pit mixes will be doing a lot of growing. They love to play, cuddle, and learn new things.

Full details on Llama can be found here!

They are available for adoption today at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Ave in San Luis Obispo from noon to 4 p.m.

Full details on Sheep can be found here!