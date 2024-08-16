Little is more important to our Pet of the Week than toys and stuffed animals

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is two and a half year old Australian Shepherd Reese's turn!

She is a sweet two and a half year old Australian Shepherd who loves toys and tug of war!

She was transferred from the SLO County Animal Services Shelter and while she gets along great with the staff at Woods Humane Society she is very bored of the shelter life and is looking for an active forever home. She can be a little hesitant in new situations or around new dogs but warms up quickly and loves to learn new tricks. She will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society Shelter off Oklahoma Ave in San Luis Obispo.

For full details on this sweet girl visit this link!