Little Jocko's in Nipomo is shutting its doors after 48 years.

The restaurant sells a variety of fast food items, including burgers, but is not affiliated with the nearby Jocko's except they share a family name.

The owner says they are ready to retire.

The last day of business hasn't been set, but it will be within the first week of May.

The property and business have been sold, according to the owner. So it is up to the new owners to decide what to do with it.