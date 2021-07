A live 3D art pop-up in San Luis Obispo is coming to mission plaza next week and will be teaching people about our solar system.

The San Luis Obispo Children's Museum will be installing the final pieces of their July Plaza Pop-Up named "Home."

This will include a live 3D chalk dring by Katy McGrath of Badger Branding. "Home." explores our very own planet.

It is a free event and anyone can go see it.

This event is set to being at noon on Tuesday, July 6th at 12 p.m. and finish in the afternoon.