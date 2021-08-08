Live coaching K9 session in Nipomo

A live coaching session for K-9's took place Sunday in Nipomo, focusing on the elements of containers and interior searches.

The session was put on by Scentsable K-9, a company started by former law enforcement K9 handler Pete Stevens. The company's vision has been to provide scent training for all kinds of pet dogs. President and lead trainer of Scentsable K-9 Pete Stevens said scent training can help with the dog's engagement.

"We have the engagement with your dog, so rather than just going out and going for a run which is good and healthy, we're engaging the dog's mind because their nose is responsible for about a third of their brain. So when the dog is out actively sniffing, their brain is very active," said Stevens.

This Sunday's session was different from previous ones, with two instructors present instead of just one. The guest instructor, Melissa Casanova, is a CNWI, NACSW trial judge, Narcotics canine handler, and Difficult dog specialist.

The training cost $100 per dog. The Scentsable K-9 offers additional seminars, workshops, and classes for all kinds of dogs. Additional information can be found at https://www.thescentsablek9.com/.