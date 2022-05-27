Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Live fire training for crews, land managers in Los Olivos

Prescribed burn planned Friday at UCSB Lagoon
KSBY
Prescribed burn planned Friday at UCSB Lagoon
Posted at 2:49 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 17:49:58-04

Five acres of land in Los Olivos were ignited Friday as part of live fire training, officials say.

The exercise trained both firefighters and private land managers in using fire to manage land and fight large scale wildfires, because planned burns usually burn less intensely than wildfires do.

Officials say the burn began Friday morning near 4155 Figueroa Mountain Rd. in Los Olivos.

The burn was planned by Santa Barbara County Fire Department in coordination with nearby Air Pollution Control Districts and the California Air Resources Board.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png