Live music festival with overnight camping coming to Paso Robles Event Center

The Paso Robles Event Center is hosting its first-ever “Tour Buzz Festival” this October.
Organizers say the two-day, two-night event will feature live music, dancing, food, drinks, activities like corn hole and horseshoes, VIP wine tasting, and art.
Festival-goers will also be able to camp on-site.
The music festival is scheduled to take place October 21-22, 2022, with The Smokin' Armadillos as the Saturday night headliner.
The Smokin' Armadillos are best known for their songs, "I'm a Cowboy," "Red Rock," and "The Other California."
Also scheduled to perform at the festival are The Josh Day Band, Doc Oliver, and Stephen Styles. Each evening's concert will be followed by a barn dance.
Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. on the Paso Robles Event Center website. Two-day tickets cost $75 while tickets to the Smokin' Armadillos concert start at $35.
Campsites, which will be located in the carnival area of the event center, can also be purchased starting this Friday.