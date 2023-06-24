Watch Now
Live Oak Music Festival returns to San Luis Obispo for 3-day event

The Live Oak Music Festival is taking place at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo on June 23-25, 2023.
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 21:09:03-04

The Live Oak Music Festival is back at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo this weekend, June 23-25.

The annual music festival is a fundraiser for KCBX public radio.

Musicians ranging from folk to blues to world music and more travel from all over the United States to perform over the three-day event.

This year's headliners include indie singer-songwriter Neko Case on Friday night, roots reggae band The Wailers on Saturday, and New Orleans funk jam band Galactic on Sunday.

More than two dozen other acts are also scheduled to perform.

The festival is designed to be a family-friendly event with camping available and a variety of daytime activities for children including a fairy garden, talent show, and arts and crafts workshops.

Single-day tickets are available.

Click here to purchase tickets and for a full lineup of events.

