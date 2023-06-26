Live Oak music festival wraps up after weekend passes sell out

The Live Oak music festival in San Luis Obispo wrapped up Sunday night.

Aside from just live music the event featured activities such as a petting zoo, a botanical garden, a drumming workshop, and even a lizard hunt for kids.

Featured performers at the festival were Wild Child, Cracker, Brothers Comatose, and Proxima Parada.

A big part of the event was Dorothy Deis’ handcrafted 2023 Live Oak music festival quilt. Attendees were able to enter by purchasing raffle tickets.

The event was completely sold out on weekend passes and Saturday one-day passes.

Denise Carols & Jasmine Lopez’s band “Las Cafeteras” made their first performance at the festival and had this to say about their experience. “We bring that joy to the freedom. I just love the energy. Yes. This is our first time. And we actually had a lot of people in the audience that came to see us and our fans and people were up and dancing from the first song. So, it's beautiful to see like everybody just up and ready to enjoy the show.”

