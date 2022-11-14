Local apprenticeship forum for construction trades

In honor of National Apprenticeship Week, Construction Trades are offering an apprenticeship forum for opportunities in San Luis Obispo County.

There will be live demonstrations and attendees can hear from current apprentices about their experience in the various crafts.

Some of Construction Trades' local trade union partners are electrical workers, plumbers, steamfitters, operating engineers, carpenters, ironworkers and sheet metal workers.

The event will be on Friday, November 18 from 12 to 3 p.m. Registration is online.

Lunch will be provided, and the forum takes place at 6363 Edna Road in San Luis Obispo.