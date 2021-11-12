Local attorney hosts annual Veterans Day BBQ in Santa Maria

A Veterans Day tradition that has taken place over the past 21 years continued in a drive-thru format at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Thursday.

Attorney Michael Clayton has been hosting the Veterans Day BBQ and made the drive-thru changes last year because of the pandemic.

Clayton says the event this year is being held for the Central Coast Wounded Warriors Combat Veterans.

The event began with a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and the raising of the flag.

"So many people take so much for granted and I think that being a veteran and celebrating this day and making everybody aware of this day, the values and what the price men and woman have paid for all the freedoms this country has, is really what Veterans Day means to me," said Army veteran Jay Conner.

Clayton says a total of 2,000 tri-tip sandwich meals were handed out to veterans and their families.