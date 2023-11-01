Local authorities want you to be aware of this recent phone scam

If you get a call from someone claiming to be from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office requesting payment, it’s likely a scam.

According to the sheriff’s office, recent reports have come in saying people are receiving calls like this where the caller says there is an issue with a federal agency and they need payment in order to resolve the issue.

“The caller ID ‘spoofed’ an actual number, which made it appear to be coming from the Sheriff's Office,” a sheriff’s office press release stated. “The caller proceeded to use a fictitious name and badge number of a deputy to make the story more believable.”

The sheriff’s office reports that this is not how they go about resolving matters like this and ask anyone who receives a similar call to report it to local law enforcement.

