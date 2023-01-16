Local band to host fundraiser for Los Osos mudslide victims

A local band called Next Life is holding a fundraiser for those affected by the Los Osos mudslide.

The band will be performing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at Niffy's Merrimaker. All of the proceeds made during the event will be donated to the victims' GoFundme page.

Mudslides and flooding from severe rain damaged 15 homes in the Vista Court area on Monday, January 9. First responders reported water reached a level of three feet high in some homes.

For more information about the benefit fundraiser, you can visit the Facebook event page.

The Merrimaker is located at 1301 2nd Street in Los Osos.