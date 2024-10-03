Local Bank of America customers react to issues accessing online bank accounts

Bank of America customers reported problems accessing their online bank accounts on Wednesday.

According to CNN, reports about a problem at Bank of America spiked on Downdetector, a website that collects data on outages.

According to the site, more than 20,000 outage reports came in before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“I had checked earlier,” said Anthony Meza, a Bank of America customer. “I had seen that. I quickly came to the bank [to] see everything was OK.”

According to CNN, Bank of America said the glitch has been largely fixed.

Some customers say they were unable to log into their accounts.

While others say their accounts displayed a zero balance — despite having money in the bank.

Meza says he was afraid his account had been hacked.

“Fortunately, I was all right,” said Meza. “But my main concern was that it was one of those bank hacks that even seen like happening all over the news, something that had happened to Wells Fargo and other major banks a couple of months ago.”

In a statement to CNN, Bank of America acknowledged that “[s]ome clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information...”

“These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved," the statement said. "We apologize for any inconvenience.”

“It makes me question the integrity of our major bank systems because, you know, going into your bank account and seeing that you have no balance is one of the biggest worries that you can have in your life because your immediate thought is, ‘Where is all my money?’” said Meza.

One local customer said he wasn’t affected.

“It didn't happen,” said a Bank of America customer. “Yeah, I'm all good.”

While others said they weren’t even aware of the problem.

“I didn't know anything about it,” said one customer.

“I don’t know anything about it,” said another customer.

Bank of America has not commented on the cause of the problem.