Local bar no longer serving Russian-made alcohol

A local bar is ditching Russian products in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Paul Boisclair, owner of The Siren in Morro Bay, says it’s the first time he’s pulled products off his shelves.

“There's been no call for it but we're at the ready because we don't want to reward aggression, naked aggression,” he explained.

The popular spot posted on social media and on the wall of the bar that it’s currently no longer serving any Russian-made products including vodka.

“It doesn't mean a hill of beans to Russia. However, we're not going to reward anyone associated with that regime for the killing of innocents in Ukraine and we encourage others to wake up to that fact as well,” Boisclair told KSBY.

Liquor stores and bars across the country are pulling Russian products as well.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a request asking all retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.

Former NFL star turned Florida restaurant owner Joe Namath is also removing the liquor from his menus.

“Cause we got to get a message to the people over there to get on their leader, Putin, and let him know they're doing the wrong thing,” Namath said.

In Las Vegas, one restaurant even went as far as dumping its Russian vodka down the storm drain. They’re replacing it with Ukrainian vodka, offering $5 shots with all proceeds going to humanitarian relief.

“We're not going to be pouring any Russian vodka until this crisis is over and things are resolved,” said Eric Gladstone of Evel Pie Restaurant.

Boisclair says a significant amount of what they do this weekend is going to go to a Ukrainian charity.

“That way every customer here can be participating in it but we feel strongly about it and we hope others do as well,” Boisclair concluded.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Friday ordering state agencies and departments to end contracts with anyone subject to U.S. government sanctions on Russia. He’s also calling on California companies to stop new investments and sharing technology with Russia.