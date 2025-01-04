Local boy scout troop hosting annual Christmas Tree recycling fundraiser

A local boy scout troop is hosting its annual Christmas Tree recycling fundraiser this weekend.

At a cost of $30, Troop 322 is offering the tree disposal service for people in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay and Los Osos.

The proceeds will help fund camps and other activities for the scouts.

Scout Master David Forrest said it typically costs $70 to dispose of an uncut Christmas tree.

The troop is offering a cheaper alternative.

“We pick it up for you, (make a donation to the troop) and we'll take care of it,” Forrest told KSBY.

The troop says they will also be keeping your tree out of the landfill by chipping it for ground cover.

If you’d like to have your tree picked up, you’re asked to have your tree at the curb by 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information or to sign up, click here.

