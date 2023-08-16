Local Boy Scouts chapter to host fundraiser to make organization accessible to low-income families

A local Boy Scouts of America chapter is hosting a fundraiser next week in an attempt to make the organization and its mission accessible to low-income families, the organization announced.

The Boy Scouts of America Los Padres Council will host a fundraiser Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Cypress Ridge Pavilion in Arroyo Grande, where the organization will honor two local leaders: Tom Parsons and Tom Lebens.

The event, which starts at 6 p.m., is called Boots & Bling. It’s the organization’s 5th annual.

“The main goal is to help impoverished kids and really the entire family to have an outdoor experience,” said Carlos Cortez, executive director of the Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America. “Even if they don’t join Scouts, just to be out and visit our camp here locally and have an outdoor experience.”

The event will feature entertainment, food, drinks and an auction.

Tom Lebens will receive the National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award while Tom Parsons will receive the Los Padres Council's Legacy Award. Both are being recognized for "their contributions to the health, education, and safety of youth in the Central Coast," according to an organization press release.

Cortez said they’re expecting about 100 attendees as of now.

Registration is available on the council website or by calling (805) 967-0105. Registration is preferred but walk-ins will be admitted, too, Cortez said.

The Los Padres Council offers a wide variety of activities for kids, including Mountain bike, hiking, camping, kayaking, swimming, climbing, archery and “a bunch of other stuff that’s science-driven,” Cortez said.

The Los Padres Council, first chartered in 1919, serves over 7,000 boys and girls ages 5 to 20 across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.