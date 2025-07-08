Local business owner Adam Verdin announces campaign for SLO County Supervisor

Adam Verdin has announced his decision to run for San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor ahead of the election in June 2026.

Verdin grew up in Oceano and helped with his family's business, Old Juan's Cantina, before becoming a co-owner himself. Now, he lives in Arroyo Grande, working as a flight instructor and raising a family.

"The San Luis Obispo County that we all know and love is not guaranteed," Verdin said at an event announcing his candidacy. "We have to be willing to step up and fight to protect our home. I am running for supervisor to bring new leadership to the county and focus on keeping our communities safe, prosperous, and affordable. Working together, we can preserve and improve San Luis Obispo County for future generations.”

In announcing his campaign, Verdin is also emphasizing his experience working with several local non-profits, like Jack's Helping Hand and the 5Cities Homeless Coalition.

The District 4 Supervisor will represent the communities of Arroyo Grande, California Valley, Cuyama, Edna Valley, Nipomo, Oceano, and other unincorporated areas of southern San Luis Obispo County.

Jimmy Paulding is the current District 4 Supervisor.