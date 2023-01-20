Local business owner charged with sex crimes after assault allegations shared on social media

A local barber has been arrested and charged with sex crimes nearly a year after several women came forward with accusations against him and another business owner.

Nathan Daniel Abate, 34, of Atascadero is charged with oral copulation of a person under the age of 18 and rape of an intoxicated victim, both felonies.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office Nathan Daniel Abate

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the allegations involved two victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between August 2008 and December 2010.

In April 2022, a former San Luis Obispo woman posted on social media about her experience with sexual assault. She named both Abate and Kin Coffee shop owner Julian Contreras as being involved in the incident.

After her story came out, multiple other women shared similar experiences.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation into the allegations and turned their findings over to the DA's office in December.

Abate was arrested on Thursday. Sheriff's officials say they also have an arrest warrant for Contreras for sexual assault charges but detectives are still trying to find him.

Abate is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday. He is currently in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $500,000.