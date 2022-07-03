Local business owner is asking for help after his equipment was stolen

A local business owner is turning to the community for some help after his equipment was stolen.

David Perlis is the owner of The Second Line, a New Orleans Beignet and Coffee Business,

Perlis is in the National Guard and said that when he returned from a weekend drill, he noticed his business trailer had been taken.

Police found the trailer, but someone took $10,000 worth of equipment.

Perlis said among the items stolen were his generator, deep fryer and other tools he uses are gone.

"The Central Coast is a great place to live,” said Perlis. “It's a wonderful community, but this could happen to anyone and unfortunately, it usually takes something bad happening to you before your eyes are really open, so I really just encourage everyone to be proactive ahead of time, do what you can to keep you and your belongings safe."

Perlis created a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $20,000 to rebuild his business. So far, he has made $7,315 in donations.

"It's really been nice to see how the community has really taken this problem personally and helped me bring this business back because ultimately The Second Line is meant to be a community hot spot," added Perlis.

Perlis is asking the community to help him raise the funds needed to get his business back on track.

He said raising $60,000 would allow him to transform his trailer into a brick-and-mortar to keep his beignets around.

To learn more about The Second Line, click here.