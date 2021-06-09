Local business owner sends letters and cards to five-year-old with cancer

A local business owner is sending love in the form of cards and letters to a young girl with cancer from Atascadero.

Kyndal Gottfried, a five-year-old from Atascadero, was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year and has been undergoing cancer treatments at a children’s hospital in Texas for months. Katrina Porter, owner of Heart4Health Massage and Wellness in Atascadero, wanted to make sure Kyndal and her family knew they had support from the community, so she started sending cards and letters to Texas. The community has chipped in as well. Porter says it’s the least she could do for a fellow Atascadero family.

“Her first box, her mom said she was so excited, she didn’t want to go to bed that night. She wanted to color and do puzzles,” said Porter. “Having grown up here and being part of the community, I just thought it was a way to do something to show kindness and love. Since we’re not able to do Relay for Life and all our community things that we normally do, I guess this is just a tangible way I could make a difference.”

Porter says she would like to keep sending cards to Kyndal until she returns to the Central Coast. If you’d like to send a card or gift to Kyndal, you can drop them off at Heart4Health Massage and Wellness located at 5811 Traffic Way, Atascadero.