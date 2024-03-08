Local business working to support lack of blood donations

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs a blood donation according to Vitalant.

Those donations help save lives, and Vitalant officials in the Central Coast say every year blood donors drop.

“We're seeing about a 25% drop in business related blood drives so that's bringing in fewer donors,” Kevin Adler, communications manager for Vitalant said.

That's why Everett Henderson, COO of Apogee Brewing Company tells me he is hosting their very first blood donation event on Saturday.

Community members can stop by, donate a pint of blood for a pint of beer.

Handerson says he wants to show his support by giving back to the community.

The blood drive at the brewery is full, however there are more blood drive events happening: