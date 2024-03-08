Watch Now
Local business working to support lack of blood donations

Rick Bowmer/AP
Eric Timpson, center, and Thomas Nicolaysen, right, give blood at the American Red Cross Donation Center Monday, March 23, 2020, in Murray, Utah. The U.S. surgeon general on Thursday, March 19, 2020, urged healthy Americans, especially younger ones, to donate blood as supplies dwindle amid the coronavirus outbreak. The industry has counted more than 12,000 blood drives canceled, some immediately and others set for coming months. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 10:15 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 01:15:48-05

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs a blood donation according to Vitalant.

Those donations help save lives, and Vitalant officials in the Central Coast say every year blood donors drop.

“We're seeing about a 25% drop in business related blood drives so that's bringing in fewer donors,” Kevin Adler, communications manager for Vitalant said.

That's why Everett Henderson, COO of Apogee Brewing Company tells me he is hosting their very first blood donation event on Saturday.

Community members can stop by, donate a pint of blood for a pint of beer.

Handerson says he wants to show his support by giving back to the community.

The blood drive at the brewery is full, however there are more blood drive events happening:

  1. Sunday – St. Louis de Montfort, Santa Maria
  2. Tuesday – Cal Poly Rec Department, San Luis Obispo
  3. Wednesday – Klondike Pizza, Arroyo Grande
  4. Thursday – Trilogy Central Coast, Nipomo
