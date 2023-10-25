Local businesses recognized at Disability Employment Awards

The Tri-Counties Regional Center hosted the 9th Annual Disability Employment Awards Wednesday morning.

The event recognized local agencies representing job seekers with disabilities as well as honoring the businesses that are exemplary in hiring people with disabilities.

The event is in October to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The ceremony was organized by The Department of Rehabilitation, Achievement House, PathPoint, Transitions-Mental Health Association and NCI.

"My favorite part about working there is just helping people live the lives that they choose and just being able to be a part of pivotal moments when people are moving into getting a career," said Jeffrey Waggoner, the Path Point Employment Specialist.

He also said this was the biggest turnout since the Pandemic.

This year awards went to a variety of local businesses.

The award for Inclusive Hiring Practices went to Chevron, for going above and beyond to support people with disabilities.

The award for Employment/Accommodation went to Farm Supply. The company reflected the spirit of the American with Disabilities Act in employment practices.

Smart & Final promoted a diverse and accessible workplace through the innovative inclusion of people with disabilities in the workplace to win the Innovative Collaboration Award.

Outstanding Worksite-Longevity was awarded to Ernie Ball for ongoing support for long-term employment.

Finally, Grocery Outlet Atascadero was given the Open Arms award for being the business that provides the most work opportunities for people with disabilities in the community.

The ceremony also mentioned businesses such as Cal Poly Dining, the Gathering Thrift, Recognition Works, Vons and other local businesses.