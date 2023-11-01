Local businesses served ghouls, goblins, and monsters in downtown Atascadero on Halloween night

The Atascadero Downtown Business Improvement District announced the return of the annual "Trick or Treat on Entrada" Halloween event on Entrada Avenue Tuesday night.

Local downtown businesses, churches and non-profits came together to create an event in which families could enjoy a haunted house, a hay maze, live music, a costume contest, and of course trick-or-treat.

The Atascadero Police and Fire Departments made an appearance, handing out candy and letting kids explore their vehicles.

“This is about our fourth or fifth year of doing this, and it's just so much fun," Sharon Turner, Atascadero Library volunteer said. "The kids have such a great time. And the costumes and the little, little kids are just amazing.”

Businesses on the block were kept open and more than treats were handed out to the families celebrating Halloween.

“We give out books to everybody if they want," Turner added. "We have free books. Boxes of books for the little kids and the youth and the adults. So, you know, something to give back.”

Some community members thought this was a safer option than knocking door to door.

“It's our first time trick-or-treating," community member Ciana Hunt said. "So it's been really fun. And it seems like it's a lot safer than going door to door, you know”

Knowing that local businesses and churches were the ones helping to put the event together let some of the nerves of having to run into those who didn't leave their lights on or a bowl of candy out for trick-or-treaters.

“People should just know that it's all available and kids should come down," Susan Funk, Atascadero City Council member said. "Bring your kids. Adults are in costumes here, too. It's a safe place for kids to have a great time and enjoy this holiday.”

Atascadero City leaders tell me they hope events like this can continue to bring local businesses and the community together.