Local cafe to raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day with flash mob

A local cafe is donating a percentage of their sales, as well as hosting a flash mob, to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

Joe's Cafe on State Street in Santa Barbara will donate 10% of their sales Monday to raise awareness for the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County. The cafe is open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Around 6 p.m. Monday, the La Boheme Professional Dance Group will lead a flash mob in front of Joe's Cafe. Those interested in joining or watching are more than welcome to participate.