Local candlelight vigil honors survivors for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Jacob Dizon/KSBY
In its campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Lumina Alliance is holding a candlelight vigil tonight.

Hosted by Meathead Movers, the event will honor survivors of domestic violence, with an emphasis on the unique struggles of marginalized groups.

From 6 to 7 p.m., the public is invited to join and show their solidarity. The building will also light up purple, thanks to community partners Meathead Movers and Kramer Events.

A screening of the film "Practical Magic" is also happening later this month at the Palm Theatre in San Luis Obispo. For more information, you can visit luminaalliance.org.

