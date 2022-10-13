Local candlelight vigil to be held for Domestic Violence Action Month

The community is invited to attend the Domestic Violence Solutions’ Annual Candlelight Vigil happening Thursday, October 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This will take place at Santa Maria City Hall on East Cook Street.

Organizers say this will be a night of remembrance, advocacy and solidarity.

Participants can expect to hear readings of local women's stories who were victims of domestic violence, and also a reading of a national list of victim names.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues.

Over the past 30-plus years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable, and to create and update legislation to further those goals.

As one collective light, gatherers who attend the Domestic Violence Solutions’ Annual Candlelight Vigil can illuminate a community, free from domestic violence.