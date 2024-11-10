Local car enthusiasts donate toys to kick off CHP's 'CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive'

California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo kicked off the holiday season on Saturday during its "CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive"— a campaign that gifts toys donated by the community to local families in need.

To celebrate the start of the toy drive, the SLO Vettes Corvette Club stopped by CHP's office Saturday morning.

Club members donated toys to the cause, all the while showing off their new and vintage sports cars.

"The goal is to donate to the kids in the community," Craig Bricker, president of the SLO Vettes club, told KSBY. "You have 15 members here in their Corvettes, loaded up with toys in their trunks, and you see the toys are in the back. So that's the benefit— for the kids."

The agency is accepting mail-in or drop-off donations for this year's toy drive at the CHP San Luis Obispo office up until Dec. 21.

Officials say there will also be booths where community members can donate toys at the Walmart in Arroyo Grande on Dec. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, and 15.