Local children to go shopping during Rotary’s 26th Annual Holiday ChildSpree

Local elementary school children in need are getting a winter shopping spree at The Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo de Tolosa's 26th Annual Holiday ChildSpree on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Children will shop for everything they need to keep warm this holiday season, from their heads to their toes, at the San Luis Obispo Khol's.

"Some local kids we'll be shopping with may never have had a brand new pair of shoes before," explained Rotarian and ChildSpree Coordinator Ed Harris. "As a teacher, I've seen the difference that having new clothes, that these kids get to pick out themselves, can make in their self-confidence and, subsequently, in their attention and success in school," Harris added.

Rotarians will be matched up to shop with a local child.

Each child will receive enough credit to purchase several needed items from a pre-approved list provided by their parents.

A partnership with Kohl's allows the club to get local children even more needed clothing during ChildSpree.

The Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo de Tolosa launched this community service project in 1996.

During the last 26 years, Rotarians have taken nearly 2,600 local students shopping for needed clothes, totaling more than $250,000 in donations.