Local children's theater begins rehearsals for musical three years after pandemic canceled it

A local children’s theater began rehearsals this week for their second production since the pandemic.

The Applause Children’s Theater was set to perform Beauty in the Beast Jr. in 2020, but the show was shut down because of the pandemic three weeks before opening night.

The pandemic almost killed the theater completely, but they were able to keep it open and now, three years later, they are getting ready to perform the show again.

“The kids are really excited because they know that it's a show that we have been waiting to put on for so long and you know the numbers are just so energetic and the costumes are out of this world fantastic, said Vikky Mullin, the Applause Children’s Theater director and founder.

Mullin says many of the kids who were supposed to be in the 2020 production are in this one, with more senior roles.

There will be four performances at the Christian Life Center in Paso Robles, with two separate casts performing twice each.

Here is the performance schedule with which cast is performing:

Thursday, May 4, 7:00 p.m. (Green Cast)

Friday, May 5, 7:00 p.m. (Yellow Cast)

Saturday, May 6, 1:00 p.m. (Green Cast)

Saturday, May 7, 6:00 p.m. (Yellow Cast)

Here is a link to buy tickets.