Local church hosts backpack giveaway for students in need

In the Santa Maria community, Hope Chapel held a backpack giveaway for students in need.

The church told KSBY that they had 200 backpacks to give away during today's event.

People from the surrounding neighborhood could be seen walking to the church to pick one up.

There were also school supplies available.

"We're just trying to basically help the families that are struggling to meet all their needs. We figured this is one way to take a back-to-school expense off their table," said Chuck Musselwhite, the lead pastor at the church.

The event also featured games, food, and a bounce house.