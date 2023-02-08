Local church looks to restore hope for drug abuse

A local church will host a seminar addressing the issue of drug abuse— specifically that of fentanyl.

The seminar will take place Friday, Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Church of the Nazarene.

The goal of the event is to educate and encourage teachers, youth pastors and parents to recognize and speak with confidence concerning the impact of fentanyl.

"Our mission is to look at the core of giving hope to people that they don't have to be a user and to low level dealers, they don't have to be a dealer," said event organizer Dr. Dan Lickness.

Speakers include a wide variety of experts in law enforcement, family therapists and pastors.

Child care will be available at the event.