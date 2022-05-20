Local college officials encourage students to join College Corps

Officials at several Central Coast colleges are encouraging students to apply for the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps.

Presidents of Cal Poly, Cuesta College, Allan Hancock College joined California Chief Service Officer Josh Friday to encourage students to join the organization.

The College Corps has students serve their communities in critical issue areas, such as education, food insecurity, and climate change.

Students receive $10,000 for completing a year in the College Corps.

College Corps hopes to add 6,500 undergraduate students into service, which is roughly the size of the Peace Corps.

Applications are already open, and students can learn more about applying at this website.

