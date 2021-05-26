Watch
Local communities mark one year since death of George Floyd

KSBY
Community members gathered at Santa Maria City Hall on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to mark one year since the murder of George Floyd.
Posted at 8:26 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 23:26:15-04

Tuesday marked one year since the killing of George Floyd.

On May 25, 2020, Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been convicted of murder.

Floyd's death sparked demonstrations around the world calling for social justice reforms and changes to law enforcement policies.

Memorial events and marches took place across the country again Tuesday in George Floyd's honor.

At Santa Maria City Hall, community members gathered to pay tribute and encourage others to continue to work toward reform.

"The message here today is we want the community like all those people you saw last year, we need you to stay involved, we need you to stand with us and be just as outraged as you were one year ago," said Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP President.

A similar gathering was also held at Lompoc City Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

