Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local companies collaborate to deliver groceries to homebound seniors

SLO Food Bank, Wilshire Community Services and Ride-On Transportation
items.[0].image.alt
Ride-On Transportation
Ride-On Transportation.JPG
Ride-On Transportation Logo.jpg
Wilshire Community Services.jpg
Posted at 5:49 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 08:53:36-04

A Feeding America grant is making it possible for three local social service organizations to work together to deliver free, weekly groceries to SLO County’s most isolated community members.

The SLO Food Bank, Wilshire Community Services and Ride-On Transportation will collaborate to meet the needs of seniors who struggle to access food because of transportation and financial barriers.

The program will expand routes countywide and provide weekly grocery deliveries directly to the homes of low income, home-bound seniors with COVID-19 safety concerns in mind.

The goal of the program is to help decrease food insecurity and increase nutrition in the county.

To find out if you or someone you know qualifies for this program, you can contact Jennifer Kaplan at Wilshire Community Services jkaplan@wilshirehcs.org or 805-547- 7025 ext. 2216.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Streaming news 24/7