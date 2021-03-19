Local companies collaborate to deliver groceries to homebound seniors

A Feeding America grant is making it possible for three local social service organizations to work together to deliver free, weekly groceries to SLO County’s most isolated community members.

The SLO Food Bank, Wilshire Community Services and Ride-On Transportation will collaborate to meet the needs of seniors who struggle to access food because of transportation and financial barriers.

The program will expand routes countywide and provide weekly grocery deliveries directly to the homes of low income, home-bound seniors with COVID-19 safety concerns in mind.

The goal of the program is to help decrease food insecurity and increase nutrition in the county.

To find out if you or someone you know qualifies for this program, you can contact Jennifer Kaplan at Wilshire Community Services jkaplan@wilshirehcs.org or 805-547- 7025 ext. 2216.