Local company offering free storage to flood-impacted residents

Broad Street Storage is located at 4880 Broad Street in San Luis Obispo.
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jan 15, 2023
Broad Street Storage in San Luis Obispo is offering a free month of storage to local residents and businesses that have been impacted by flooding.

"In recent days, our wonderful community has experienced hardship like we’ve never seen," the company said in a press release. "As a locally owned and operated business, we are happy to help those affected in any way we can."

People who need storage are encouraged to call as soon as possible because availability will depend on the number of open units.

Broad Street Storage is located at 4880 Broad Street. To contact the business, call (805) 541-2778 or email info@broadststorage.com.

