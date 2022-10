A Central Coast resident’s time on NBC’s The Voice is coming to an end.

Santa Barbara resident Ava Lynn Thuresson competed in the battle round against Orlando Mendez on Monday’s episode.

Both contestants are on Team Camila.

They Did a Duet of Elton John’s “Rocket Man”.

Cabello selected Orlando to move on to the next round, sending Ava home.

"The Voice" airs Monday and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.