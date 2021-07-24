Local country singer opens at California Mid-State Fair

Friday night at the California Mid-State Fair a local singer opened for headliner Big & Rich.
Callie Twisselman grew up in Cholame only 30 minutes from Paso Robles.
She is part of a seventh generation family on a grain and cattle ranch.
She is no stranger to the fair, she brought pigs and cattle to show as a child.
it's also not her first time performing at the fair either.
"I was about 10 years old when I realized I wanted to pursue music and the first thing I did was open and sing the national anthem for Bonnie Raitt and then now singing my own song is a little bit different so it's very exciting," Twisselman said.
Her performance Friday was the first show of a tour that will start in September.