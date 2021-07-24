Watch
Local country singer opens at California Mid-State Fair

Posted at 10:37 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 01:37:54-04

Friday night at the California Mid-State Fair a local singer opened for headliner Big & Rich.

Callie Twisselman grew up in Cholame only 30 minutes from Paso Robles.

She is part of a seventh generation family on a grain and cattle ranch.

She is no stranger to the fair, she brought pigs and cattle to show as a child.

it's also not her first time performing at the fair either.

"I was about 10 years old when I realized I wanted to pursue music and the first thing I did was open and sing the national anthem for Bonnie Raitt and then now singing my own song is a little bit different so it's very exciting," Twisselman said.

Her performance Friday was the first show of a tour that will start in September.

